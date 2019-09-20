14-year-old says man tried luring her after school in Collier County

Collier County Sheriff’s Office says its detectives are investigating a report Friday from a teenage girl, who said a man tried to get her to approach him on two separate occasions after school near her home.

According to CCSO, the 14-year-old girl told deputies that she was first approached by the man around two weeks ago. She said it happened while she walked home after getting off the school bus in the Brittany Bay apartment community north of Golden Gate.

She told CCSO the driver was by himself and told her to come over to his car. The girl told the man she was OK and continued walking to her home. It was not reported to the sheriff’s office at the time.

Thursday, the teen says the same thing happened after she got off the bus and was walking home. She then reported both incidents this afternoon.

Deputies said the passenger is described as a black man with black hair, brown eyes and black facial hair. He is approximately 18 to 21 years old. The teen described the man’s vehicle as a newer, white 4-door car.

CCSO says deputies are conducting extra patrols in the area.

Anyone with information can call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300. Or anonymous calls can be made to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

