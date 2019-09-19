Woman, 50, died in hit-and-run crash at SR82 and Colonial Blvd

A woman crossing the street in Fort Myers Wednesday and was hit by a car has died.

Ileana Rivera Ortiz, 50, was crossing Colonial Blvd. near State Rd. 82 Wednesday around 6 p.m. when a vehicle that fled the scene struck her, the Fort Myers Police Dept. press release states. The victim was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

FMPD Officers later responded to a 911 call from the area of Miromar Outlets. It was about a woman reporting that she struck a pedestrian on Colonial Blvd. the press release states. Investigators had her vehicle towed to the police station pending a search warrant. The investigation is ongoing.

Writer: Michael Mora

