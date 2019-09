USPS making changes to your hold mail service

The United States Postal Service is adding extra security measures for when you need to put a hold on your account.

Starting in early October, you’ll have to use a USPS web account to verify your identity. if you already have your mail on hold you don’t have to do anything differently.

To view the step by step list on how to submit your next hold mail request visit the USPS website here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know