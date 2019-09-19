Unsightly red drift algae on Bowman’s Beach won’t go away

When you first walk out onto Bowman’s Beach, you may think it is going to be a beautiful day. Then, you walk over the sandhill and see numerous chunks of red drift algae that we do not see on other beaches. The good news is the algae on Thursday did not smell too bad.

Don Murphy told WINK News he is good staying on the beach. But, he will not walk through the ugly, red drift algae to swim in the water.

“We decided to drive out and spend the day out here,” Murphy said. “We’re disappointed, but having a great time anyway…”

Others on the beach took one look and wondered if they should go to one of Southwest Florida’s other beaches.

“I mean, we’re probably going to go to the end in Captiva because they said the beach is a lot nicer over there,” said Jessica Serra, who is visiting Sanibel. “So we’re going to head over there now because it’s pretty gross.”

Gross to look at, but not dangerous. Though, experts suggest people not stand in the red drift algae too long because it can carry bacteria.

“It was very tough,” Serra said. “We were in it for a few minutes then we got out.”

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Michael Mora

