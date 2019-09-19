Two men shot during robbery attempt in Fort Myers

Two men were shot Thursday morning during a robbery attempt in Fort Myers. Now, the suspect is still on the streets.

The two men, Wilson Valentin, 34, and Adrian Gadsden, 40, were in a vehicle shortly after midnight. A heavyset male with a scruffy beard came up to their car, which was at a Fort Myers apartment complex near Willard and Fort streets. The Fort Myers Police Dept. press release states the heavyset male made an attempt to rob the men in the vehicle at gunpoint.

Two shots were fired. Both men were struck. The victims were able to escape and drove to Lee Memorial Hospital. They had non-life threatening injuries, per the release. FMPD officers secured the vehicle at the hospital, then went to the crime scene. The suspects whereabouts remain unknown.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation.

Writer: Michael Mora

