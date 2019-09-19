Suspects behind bars for stealing vehicle in Fort Myers

Officers arrested two suspects for stealing a vehicle in Fort Myers Wednesday evening.

The suspects, Pierre Dabney, 20, and Desmond Belmer, 18, faces charges related to car theft.

On Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., officers for the Fort Myers Police Dept. were on patrol near Gardenia and Michigan avenues when they saw a stolen vehicle. When the officers followed the car, the FMPD press release states, it began to speed away.

The car was found abandoned at the dead-end of B St. and Maryland Ave. Nearby, two males, Dabney and Belmer, hiding behind a home at the 3000 block of Michigan Ave were detained.

Both men have been transported to Lee County Jail.

Writer: Michael Mora

