Several dead fish turn up in lake at Lakes Park

Several dead fish have turned up in the lake at Lakes Park. The smell isn’t pleasing and it’s a little gross, but many of them are just sitting there.

Viewers have reached out to us about the fish, citing “dozens” found.

The county says this is something that actually happens quite often. Around this time of the year, the water table is high and the oxygen level is lower, which is why there are so many washing up along the edge.

County staff say they are working to clean it up via boat.

This isn’t the first time we’ve reported on dead fish in this lake. Back in 2014, up to 100 dead tilapia were found in the lake. Officials said then the fish were spawning and burning extra energy and there wasn’t enough oxygen to keep them alive.

The type of fish found in the lake now has not yet been confirmed.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Briana Harvath

