Red Sox minor leaguers trade baseballs for sweet potatoes, all for a good cause

Taking a break from baseball to team up for a good cause.

It’s nothing but a bit of friendly competition for Brock Bell and his teammates. After all, they’re used to it.

“There’s always competition between us no matter what we do, if it’s baseball or stuff off the field, and today, it’s potatoes,” said Bell.

These Red Sox minor leaguers are working for a cause, putting thousands of sweet potatoes in bags to be dropped in a bin and be delivered to the thousands of families in Southwest Florida.

“The sweet potatoes will go in a mix of food that we distribute to more than 150 partner agencies throughout the five-county area,” said Mary Wozniak with the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

It’s a challenge player Luke Bandy says he’s up for. “Sweet potatoes…alright so it’s going to be a long day. We can do it, though!”

Forming an assembly line almost like on the field, these players are determined to hit a home run.

“I’m a bagger, so we have guys holding bags, we have guys putting them in and we have them tying them, so it’s pretty cool,” said Bell.

Proving that teamwork really makes the dream work.

“Any time you can help out anybody in need or that needs help, it’s just huge,” said Brandy.

The potatoes will contribute to Harry Chapin’s effort to feed about 28,000 people in Southwest Florida each week.

