Nike drops Antonio Brown after sexual assault allegations

As the NFL investigates Patriots receiver Antonio Brown over sexual assault allegations, Nike has severed ties with the star player. CBS Boston confirmed Thursday that Brown is no longer associated with the footwear giant, as first reported by The Boston Globe.

“Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete,” a spokesperson from the company told CBS Boston.

Nike wouldn’t go into details as to why they are no longer in business with the star receiver, or which side called off their agreement. But the timing suggests that the world’s biggest sneaker company no longer wants to associate with Brown, who was accused of sexual assault by a former trainer in a civil suit filed last week.

The NFL is looking into the matter, reportedly interviewing Brown’s accuser for 10 hours on Monday. It’s possible that Brown could end up on the commissioner’s exempt list at some point in the future, which would make him ineligible to play for the Patriots.

There are no Antonio Brown sneakers available on Nike’s website, including his signature shoe, the “Nike Tech Trainer Antonio Brown.” The site still offers a handful of Antonio Brown jerseys, but only ones from his time in Pittsburgh and Oakland.

Brown debuted for the Patriots last weekend against the Dolphins, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. The league’s investigation into Brown’s civil lawsuit will reportedly take weeks, so the receiver is expected to make his Gillette Stadium debut on Sunday when the Patriots host the New York Jets.

Author: CBS News Writer: WINK News

