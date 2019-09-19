Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old north of Orlando

Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Lisa Pearce north of Orlando in Altamonte Springs, Seminole County Thursday.

According to FDLE, Lisa was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Oak Drive in Altamonte Springs.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans and black shoes. She was also seen carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information can contact FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or make a report through the FDLE website, or contact Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or dial 911.

Writer: WINK News

