Man wanted in Cape Coral after stealing mail, mailbox in broad daylight

A man is wanted by Cape Coral police after he was seen stealing mail out of business mail boxes in the industrial park on SE 9th Street in broad daylight.

Surveillance video captured a man in a white shirt hopping in and out of a white car taking mail from different boxes. One box, however, got the best of him, so he decided to take the entire thing.

Police are also working to identify the driver of the vehicle.

Cape Coral police say they’d like to treat these thieves to “an all expense paid trip to the Lee County Jail.”

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.capecops.com/tips or text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637). Finally, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Please use this Case Report # 19-016556.

Writer: Briana Harvath

