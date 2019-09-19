Man sentenced to 15 years for attacking and stabbing a woman in her home

A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison today, the maximum sentence, as a Prison

Releasee Re-offender for one count each of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, False Imprisonment, and Resisting an Officer without Violence.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, in April of this year, Eddie Jackson attacked

a woman in the bedroom of a Lee County home, stabbing her with a kitchen knife.

A roommate in the house called 911 for help.

In just minutes, officers with the Fort Myers Police Department arrived on scene and saved the victim’s life by kicking down the locked bedroom door. They found the defendant on top of the victim with the knife in his hand.

Officers apprehended him and disarmed him. Several of the officers performed emergency medical treatment on the victim’s stab wounds until EMS arrived

to transport the victim to the hospital.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know