Lee County increases spraying to control mosquito population

If you are in Cape Coral, North Fort Myers, or Sanibel today and hear trucks rumbling down your road, they are spraying to reduce the mosquito population in the area.

Scientists are sounding the alarm that the problem is getting worse.

Lee County Mosquito Control District says they’ve sprayed for mosquitoes more in August than they have in the last 10 years. The big reason for this is because they have serious concerns about your health.

“This is the time of year when we’re really paying attention and we’re seeing a disease that can pop up like west nile virus and equine encephalitis harbored in those birds that are sharing the same space as mosquitoes,” Eric Jackson of Lee County Mosquito Control said.

Research done by “Climate Central” shows Fall has warmed up closed to 3 degrees across the U.S. since 1970.

That might not sound like much but staying hotter for longer periods extends allergies, drives up the cost to cool your home, and of course prolongs the best conditions for mosquito breeding.

We talked with residents in the area who noticed more bugs and they are taking precautions.

“We use those little pellets that you throw into big bodies of water and they kill the mosquito eggs or whatever we do that,” lee County resident Kristen Reynolds said.

So far this year only one case of west nile virus was reported in Florida, but just last week in Broward County and Miami Dade, two cases of dengue fever were reported.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know