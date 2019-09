Island Hopper Songwriter Festival

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Songwriters from across the country are sharpening their pencils and tuning their instruments. Friday kicks off the first day of the Island Hopper Songwriter Festival.

Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau Spokesperson Miriam Dotson stopped by the WINK News studio to discuss what we can expect from this year’s event.

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

Producer: Rachel Rothe

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know