Family fulfill’s man’s dying wish to move carousel to Port Charlotte

A Port Charlotte man wanted his carousel moved from America’s oldest city to Southwest Florida, and his family made it happen.

A St. Augustine merry-go-round was Jim Soules pride and joy. He inherited it from his late brother, Gerry, in 1992. And that’s where the giant toy machine has been for more than 25 years — until now.

Prior to Jim’s recent passing earlier this month, he made one more request to his wife and sister.

“He asked us if we would be OK if he disassembled it from St. Augustine, brought it back to Port Charlotte for restoration,” said Kathleen Nasrey, Jim and Gerry’s sister. “There are so many memories entwined in it all through the years.”

Over the weekend, family members of all ages went on one last joy ride before crews broke it down piece by piece and brought them all to Port Charlotte.

“It took us forever to take it down,” Nasrey said. “It was so complicated.”

And the question of where the merry-go-round would go continued spinning in Nasrey’s head.

“From there, he didn’t really have a solid plan,” Nasrey said. “We still of course don’t. This all just happened.”

Charlotte County said it hasn’t received any permit applications indicating where it could go. But Soules family promises it will be in a spot for everyone to enjoy.

“It will be magnificent once again once it is restored,” Nasrey said.

Jim has a rich history in Charlotte County. The sheriff’s office tells us he was one of the first two K9 patrol handlers for the agency.

Jim will be laid to rest during a private memorial ceremony Wednesday.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

