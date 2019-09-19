Activity in the Tropics: Jerry intensifies into a Category 1 Hurricane

There are currently five areas to monitor: two active named storms and three areas of interest. We’re closely watching them all in the WINK Weather Center.

Hurricane Jerry

As of the 11 AM advisory Hurricane Hunters found that Jerry is now a hurricane. More strengthening is possible for the rest of Thursday before shear increases Friday. It will continue to move towards the west-northwest, near or north of the Leeward Islands by the weekend. Sunday into Monday the majority of the models turn Jerry north, but not all. Still a handful of European ensemble members keep it heading W/NW. The National Hurricane Center is currently siding with the majority of the models. Florida still needs to monitor it (for now).

Hurricane Humberto

Hurricane Humberto will continue to pull away from Bermuda after gusts over 130 mph were reported Wednesday. The hurricane is now a Category 2 and is expected to become extratropical by later. The storm will still continue to produce large waves along the US East Coast.

Elsewhere in the tropics

A tropical disturbance in the Caribbean Sea, just south of the Dominican Republic, is producing disorganized showers and storms. The National Hurricane Center gives this system a 10% chance of development over the next 2-5 days due to high upper-level wind and interaction likely with Hispaniola later this week. This disturbance will be enhancing tropical moisture across South Florida this weekend as it slowly moves northwest.

A tropical wave located in the central Atlantic Ocean is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development is possible as this system approaches the eastern Caribbean Sea early next week. Right now, the National Hurricane Center has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days.

Another tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the African coast over the next few days. Development, if any, will be slow to occur as it moves into the ocean Atlantic. We have a long time to watch this area. Right now, the National Hurricane Center has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days.

