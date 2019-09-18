Roadway reopens after severe crash in Fort Myers

A woman is fighting for her life after she is hit by a car while walking near a street. It happened along Colonial Blvd. at State Rd. 82.

Fort Myers Police Dept. said that it is connected to a scene 13 miles away in Estero. Investigators have a car surrounded.

After the woman was hit by a car at the intersection along Colonial Blvd. near State Rd. 82, the roadway was closed for hours. However, it recently reopened.

Soon after the crash, investigators surrounded a car near a CVS Pharmacy along Corkscrew Rd. in Estero. We saw investigators questioning a woman. The vehicle the woman was driving had a cracked windshield. Both FMPD and Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are on the scene.

Friends of the woman who was hit by the car tell WINK News the victim works near the crash scene at the Burger King. Also, that they are worried about the victim, fearing she may succumb to her injuries.

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know