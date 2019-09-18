Tropical Storm Jerry forms in the open Atlantic, tropics continue to heat up

There are currently five areas to monitor: three named storms and two areas of interest. We’re closely watching them all in the WINK Weather Center.

HURRICANE HUMBERTO

Hurricane Humberto will continue to pull away from Southwest Florida and the United States eastern seaboard. It is a major hurricane. Humberto is expected to pull drier air into the upper levels of the atmosphere and lower our rain chances over the next few days. It’ll also contribute to a weak cold front pushing through SWFL tomorrow into Friday, which will dropping our humidity levels and increase our wind.

A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for Bermuda, which means hurricane-force conditions are expected.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION IMELDA

Tropical Depression Imelda formed in the northwest Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon. The storm continues to weaken as it pushes further inland across portions of Texas. Heavy rain and significant flash flooding will continue over the next few days.

TROPICAL STORM JERRY

Tropical Storm Jerry formed Wednesday morning in the open Atlantic. More organization and strengthening is expected due to warm waters and lower wind shear in its projected path. There is some dry air nearby that may try to slow down the rate of intensification. Regardless, the current forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for a hurricane over the next five days. It will continue to move towards the west-northwest, near or north of the Leeward Islands by Friday into the weekend. After that, it’s still too early to call because of a huge spread in models.

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development is possible as this system approaches the eastern Caribbean Sea early next week. Right now, the National Hurricane Center has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days.

Another tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the African coast on Thursday. Development, if any, will be slow to occur and we have a long time to watch this area. Right now, the National Hurricane Center has a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

