Protect your kids from online dangers with Secure Florida

Secure Florida is a free internet guide that helps parents limit and monitor what their kids are doing online.

Some of the tips for online safety include creating rules for internet use in the home, knowing what your kids are doing online, using the internet with your kids, and not letting them be alone when surfing the internet.

Also on the website you will find helpful links for where to begin the discussion about online safety with you child as well as information kits for parents and teachers to use.

For more information about this online safety website visit the Secure Florida web page here.

Reporter: Kirstin Delgado

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know