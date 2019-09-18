Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher facing multiple charges after having sex with 13-year-old girl

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez is facing multiple charges in three counties and two states.

Wednesday morning a news conference from Pennsylvania State Police was held on the case against MLB pitcher Felipe Vazquez.

“It’s appalling and disgusting and it’s sad that things like this happen,” said Trooper Steve Limani with the Pennsylvania State Police Department.

PA State Police charged Vazquez Wednesday with statutory sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor and other unspecified related felony charges in the state.

“There was sexual contact that took place, intercourse, that took place,” said Limani.

Vazquez told investigators he originally refused to talk to the 13-year-old girl who reached out to him on social media because “the victim looked too young and that she appeared to be 16 years of age or younger.”

However, troopers say Vazquez later admitted to driving to the 13-year-old’s house near Scottdale, a town 50 minutes outside of Pittsburgh, where he “advised the two of them began to have sexual intercourse inside of his vehicle.”

Vazques later stopped and told the victim he had to leave because he had a game that night. “Right now we believe there was only one physical contact between the two of them,” said Limani.

But investigators say text messages between the two suggest he wanted to make plans to meet up for sex again in Florida when his season ended.

WINK News has the criminal complaint from August 2017 where Vazquez admits to having sex with a girl and sending her text messages that are too explicit to describe.

The allegations against him in Lee County are brought to light by the teen’s concerned mom.

The charges include computer pornography, solicitation of a child, and one count of providing obscene material to minors.

Police confirmed the images were Vazquez’s when they noticed distinct tattoos on Vazquez that they also found in photos and videos he sent to the girl.

The girl told investigators this relationship has been going on for years and they met at the Pittsburgh Pirates home field in Pittsburgh.

So far, the only comment made by Vazquez is through his attorney saying that they are reviewing the charges and it is too early to comment. As of now he hasn’t entered a not guilty plea yet.

The Pirates responded immediately releasing this statement:

“Today we were made aware of an active law enforcement investigation involving Felipe Vázquez and his subsequent arrest. We take this matter, and these charges in particular, extremely seriously. We have informed the Commissioner’s Office of the investigation and arrest. The Commissioner’s Office will immediately place Felipe Vázquez on Administrative Leave (and, as a result, Restricted List) pursuant to the Joint MLB/MLBPA Policy. We need to be respectful to all involved and the ongoing legal proceeding. As a result, the organization, our staff and players cannot comment any further at this time.”

He is currently on leave and will remain there for 7 days, but the players union can also choose to extend that.

Vazquez will still be paid, but the pirates could try to void his $22-million contract.

Pirates manager, Clint Hurdle says they has been a shock for the whole team.

A lot of different emotions were stirred up today, in a lot of different places. But how do we connect and support our way through those emotions? We’ve gone through the storm together and now how are we going to get on the other side of it together?

Following the arrest, the team removed all signs and banners at their ballpark and cleaned out his locker.

Right now, Vazquez is locked up in Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County jail he is in will not release a mugshot because he was arrested on a Lee County warrant.

When Vazquez is extradited back here to Lee County he’ll be transported to the Lee County jail.

A hearing for his extradition has already been schedule for next Wednesday.

