Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature three of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 18

This new weekly WINK News segment is featuring fugitives from justice here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three suspects wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Alexis Burke, 22, is a convicted felon who’s made a criminal presence in both Lee and Collier Counties. Burke is currently wanted in Lee County for probation violation on charges that stem from an armed robbery she is accused of committing at a Fort Myers convenience store.

Around 9 a.m., police say she entered the store and immediately pointed a handgun in the face of the clerk, demanding all the cash in the register. After momentarily hesitating to put her fingerprints on the drawer, she grabbed as much money as she could and ran out the door.

The clerk, however, wasn’t going down without a fight and began to chase after Burke, until law enforcement arrived. Once they took over the pursuit, a K-9 quickly made the apprehension to help bring Burke into custody. For the robbery, she spent 6 months in lockup in Lee County, followed by a year and a half in state prison.

Between the two counties, Burke has been booked six times on drug and weapons charges. She is 5’9”, 165 pounds and has tattoos of a money sign on her left hand and a heart on her right hand.

Mark Conover, 41, is a frequent felon for whom a new arrest warrant was issued in late July in Lee County. Conover is a criminal registrant who so far has been booked 24 times at the Lee County Jail.

His current legal issues arose after he violated terms of his probation following an arrest for dealing in stolen property and providing false information to a local pawnbroker.

Over the years, Conover has had his mugshot snapped for multiple counts of theft, battery, contempt, shoplifting, fraud and violating a domestic violence protection order.

Records show that he was last living in North Cape Coral, possibly operating under the alias of Junior Conover.

He is 6’0”, 165 pounds, with tattoos of a scorpion, a spider and a skull on his neck, and the name Angela with a gun and flames on his right arm.

Cedric Patterson, 24, is wanted fugitive in Collier County, who has an extensive history of driving while under the influence. Patterson racked up three DUIs in only three years time.

In addition to getting behind the wheel drunk, Patterson has also been jailed for grand theft auto, fraud/impersonation, hit and run, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Patterson has been arrested six times in Naples and sent to prison for about a year. In 2018, Patterson was placed on three years of state probation, which he has now violated.

He is 5’10”, 190 pounds with several tattoos on his left arm, and an angel with a gun on his neck. Patterson was last known to be living in the East Naples/Golden Gate area, where he could be working under the table as a car mechanic.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Reporter: Rich Kolko



