Millions of medical images exposed and available on the internet

Right now your health scans could be sitting on the internet available to anyone with basic computer experience.

More than 5-million American’s images have been exposed on the net. Servers from California to Florida were identified in the U.S. that were unprotected by passwords.

If you have a medical imaging scan ask your health provider if access to your images requires a login.

You can view all the cases currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

