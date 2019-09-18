Doctor points at Parkinson indication in the brain. (Credit: WINK News)
Millions of medical images exposed and available on the internet

Right now your health scans could be sitting on the internet available to anyone with basic computer experience.

More than 5-million American’s images have been exposed on the net. Servers from California to Florida were identified in the U.S. that were unprotected by passwords.

If you have a medical imaging scan ask your health provider if access to your images requires a login.

You can view all the cases currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services here.

