Lee County school district seeking name suggestions for new East Zone high school

It’s time for East Zone High School MMM to receive a permanent name, and The School District of Lee County wants to hear your suggestions.

In general, the School Board is looking for names that refer to at least one of the following:

The history, culture, and people of Florida and especially of Southwest Florida;

The natural environment and native plants and animals of Florida and especially of Southwest Florida;

Notable events or achievements that are associated with Florida and especially with Southwest Florida;

The neighborhood, community, or physical location of the school;

Founders, leaders, heroes, symbols, and fundamental principles of our nation.

Anyone with an idea is asked to submit it through a short survey that can be found at leeschools.net.

The deadline for submission is Wednesday, Sept. 18. You can submit your suggestion, here.

The brand new high school is being built in the East Zone on the corner of SR 82 and Griffin Drive and is scheduled to open to students in August of 2021.

Expected to house around 2,000 students, the school will be home to rigorous academic programs as well as four Career Academies: Cyber Security, Veterinary Assisting, Medical Assisting and Carpentry.

