FORT MYERS

Images of SUV possibly connected to Fort Myers stranger danger incident released

Published: September 18, 2019 9:06 AM EDT
Updated: September 18, 2019 9:46 AM EDT

Fort Myers Police Department released two images of this SUV which is believed to have been used in an attempt to lure a young boy into the car as he walked home.

A young boy reported that at around 3 pm., a gray SUV pulled up to him as he was walking home and a female passenger offered him candy if he would get into the car. The boy refused and started to run as the SUV drove away.

The driver was described as a man with a short beard, shoulder length dreadlocks, with tattoos on his arms and hands. There was a passenger that the boy described as a female with shoulder length red hair, a camouflage shirt, and 1 gold tooth.

MORE: Police warn of ‘stranger danger’ incident in Fort Myers

If anyone in the area has knowledge of a vehicle or couple that may match this description, they are urged to contact Fort Myers Police Detective Myra King at (239) 321-8016 or email [email protected]

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
