Estero Parkway council discusses adding streetlights to improvement project or not

In a showdown between safety and savings, street lights may be left out of the plans for the Estero parkway overhaul.

The improvements include sidewalks on both sides of the road, repaving the 2 mile stretch from Three Oaks Parkway to U.S. 41 and improving storm drainage.

But one thing the village is on the fence about is adding street lights. This is somthing drivers say is needed because with the lack of lights it makes it difficult to see pedestrians.

“I think the driver’s safety should take priority and it is very hard driving down these roads at night to see where you’re going, sometimes you even have to put on your brights just so you have enough distance in front of you to see where you’re going,” Robin Bowers, an Estero resident said.

Street lights would push the million dollar project over budget, bringing the total cost to about $10-million.

So the question council members need to answer tonight, is the safety or savings more important?

One driver we spoke to says he understands why the council is on the fence.

“I drive up and down Estero Parkway quite a bit at night and I don’t really see anyone walking out there and we’ve been doing just fine without streetlights, so I mean it would be nice, but I think we could put the million dollars elsewhere,” Jason Gross said.

If you wish to voice your opinion to council, tonight’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Estero Village Hall.

