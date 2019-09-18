Englewood community rallies around teacher with deadly genetic disease

It is a rare, deadly genetic disease that could take your life. But an Englewood teacher said after WINK News aired her story in May, she discovered she was not fighting it alone.

In the classroom, she is known as Mrs. Hanrahan. But outside of the classroom, Lauren has a different mission, which is raising money and awareness for her rare genetic disease: Neurofibromatosis type 2.

The genetic disease is also known as NF2. It can cause tumors mainly through the central nervous system. Lauren has tumors along her spine and her ears. It causes her to be deaf in the left ear.

There is no cure, little research and time is critical.

“When I was first diagnosed, obviously my world was upside down,” Lauren said. “I was devastated. I was lost.”

But she is not alone. Her colleague, Stephanie Ham, posted a video of when she heard about the diagnosis a few months ago. She was hoping to get the attention of Ellen DeGeneres.

Stephanie was under no impression that anyone would watch the video. “Now, what a difference it’s made,” she said. “Not only have so many people seen this video, they know what NF2 is.”

https://twitter.com/MamaHam5/status/1116002803950944256

The pair have since become ambassadors for NF2 Biosolutions, which is a non-profit researching a cure. The video has led to several businesses in their small Englewood community to host fundraisers. In total, they have helped raised more than $10,000.

Brad Pike, an Englewood business owner, said Lauren had inspired his company to help make more memories.

“It is the most overwhelming amazing feeling,” said Lauren as she cries. “To have so much love and support from my friends, my coworkers, my family, businesses just in our local town that want to ensure that my future is going to be a good one.”

That support is what kept Lauren so hopeful for her future. She is determined not to let the genetic disease define who she is as a person. “I’m going to be on the front lines for it now,” she said, “fighting for that cure.”

To Lauren, the most powerful motive to finding a cure is the possibility that her two kids could carry the same gene. The possibility of the gene being recessive is the hardest part of the whole ordeal.

“I want to be able to be that incredible mother and be there for my children and be able to hear them and be a part of their life,” Lauren said. “I don’t want them to have to suffer and go through what I have to go through.”

Ways for you to help

Donate to NF2 BioSolutions, which is the non-profit research group they’re fundraising for.

The Fashion, Food and Fun Event hosted by Off The Wave is this Saturday at Elks in Englewood. Starts at 4, tickets are $25 for teachers, $35 for everyone else. Access the Facebook event with more information.

Sign up for the Run Disney event on Jan. 8-12.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Michael Mora

