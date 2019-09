Culinary Trends

FORT MYERS, Fla.-Food trends are constantly evolving and new culinary crazes are about to hit shelves across the nation.

Registered Dietitian Betsy Opyt stopped by the WINK News studio to talk about what’s new and upcoming in the food service and restaurant world.

Reporter: Kirstin Delgado

Producer: Rachel Rothe

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know