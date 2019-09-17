“Walk Like MADD” preventing drunk driving in Southwest Florida

Drunk driving is a problem that affects all of us. On average, 28 people die every day because of a drunk driver. That’s why Mothers Against Drunk Driving is hosting “Walk Like MADD” at JetBlue park. It’s the organizations biggest fundraiser of the year. All the money raised stays right here in Southwest Florida. The event is happening September 28th and registration starts at 6:30 a.m. You can sign up at www.walklikemadd.org/southwestfl. Use the promo code WINK20 for a discount on any registration fee.

