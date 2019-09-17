Tropical Depression #10 develops in Atlantic, possible hurricane over the next week

THE LATEST

In the tropics there are currently three areas we’re closely watch in the WINK Weather Center. Those include: Hurricane Humberto, Tropical Depression #10 and a tropical disturbance classified as Invest 98L.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION #10

Tropical Depression #10 developed Tuesday morning in the open Atlantic, according to satellite data. More organization and strengthening is expected due to warm waters and lower wind shear in its projected path. There is some dry air nearby that may try to slow down the rate of intensification. Regardless, the current forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for a hurricane over the next five days. It will continue to move towards the west-northwest, near or north of the Leeward Islands by Friday into the weekend. After that? Still too early to call because of a huge spread in models.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION #10: Forms in the Atlantic. Expected to become our next named storm. Hurricane possible over the next 5 days. Too early to call long term track. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/mIbNO49skW — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) September 17, 2019

HURRICANE HUMBERTO

Hurricane Humberto will continue to pull away from Southwest Florida and the United States eastern seaboard. Humberto is expected to pull drier air into the upper levels of the atmosphere and lower our rain chances over the next few days. It’ll also contribute to a weak cold front pushing through SWFL late this week and dropping our humidity levels and increasing our breezy wind.

Humberto has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane with a stronger hurricane not out of the question later Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. On the current forecast track, Humberto is expected to pass just to the north of Bermuda on Wednesday night.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Bermuda, which means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda, which means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area, in this case within 24 to 36 hours.

INVEST 98L

This disturbance is meandering over the northwest Gulf of Mexico near the Texas coast as of Tuesday morning. Regardless of development, this system will bring heavy flooding rain to portions of Texas and Louisiana this week. The National Hurricane Center currently gives it a 30% chance of development.

Trust WINK for updates!

Reporter: Matt Devitt

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know