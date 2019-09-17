SWFL is ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer:’ How you can join the walk

Southwest Florida is “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” with their annual walk this October.

Making Strides of Southwest Florida, in association with the American Cancer Society, is holding the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on Saturday, Oct. 19 starting at 9 a.m. at the Miromar Outlets.

If you’d like to participate, you can sign up online by clicking here. Once you’re registered, you’ll be able to easily check-in the day of starting at 7:30 a.m. All event participants, including children, need to register. If you don’t register online ahead of time, please visit the check-in area when you arrive.

After you are registered, you can download the app to help you fundraise on the go!

You can also donate by clicking here, or lead your own team if you so chose by clicking here.

Over $100,000 has been raised so far with about one month left to reach their $200,000 goal.

Before the walk kicks off, an opening ceremony will be held to celebrate the shared efforts of survivors, caregivers, men and women from all walks of life who inspire each other to carry on.

For this walk, everyone walks together at their own pace. You don’t need to finish the entire walk if you are unable to. The walk will conclude once the final walker crosses the finish line.

For survivors and their caregivers, there is a special area to make sure everyone is as comfortable as possible. There, you’ll find important information about American Cancer Society programs and services geared specifically for you.

To learn more about the Making Strides of Southwest Florida or for other information,you can visit their website or call them toll free at 1-800-227-2345. They’re available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also contact your local American Cancer Society office using the contact information provided below Monday through Friday during standard business hours.

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know