11-year-old Collier County girl approached by 2 men after school, sketches released

Collier County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after an 11-year-old girl says two men in a car approached her after getting off her school bus.

In an incident report, the child told deputies when she was walking home from school after getting off the bus around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, she was approached by two unknown men at the intersection of Belville Boulevard and Lambton Lane in Berkshire Lakes.

The passenger in the white, four-door car told her to get inside. The girl ran home and her father, Brian, notified law enforcement.

“She ran right in the house and locked herself in the bathroom,” Brian said. “She was trembling and I was scared for her. It was a shame.”

However, the failure of the suspects in their crime means they are susceptible to being caught.

“She was literally right next to them because there’s no sidewalk,” he added.

Brian’s daughter worked with forensic artists to come up with sketches. Deputies said the driver was described as being in his mid-40s with light skin, brown hair and no facial hair.

The passenger was described as having darker skin with black hair, brown eyes and chubby cheeks. He is said to have spoken with an accent and was wearing a green polo shirt.

CCSO deputies are conducting extra patrols in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Writer: Briana Harvath

