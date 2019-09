Power restored on Sanibel after sailboat hits transmission lines causing outage

The City of Sanibel has confirmed an island-wide power outage on Sanibel after a sailboat hitting the transmission lines Tuesday afternoon.

LCEC says the incident happened at 1:40 p.m. and power has since been restored. LCEC crews are still on the scene.

If you have questions or concerns, please visit lcec.net or call (239) 656-2300.

MAP: LCEC Outage Map

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know