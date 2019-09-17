Marco Island officer under internal investigation, fired previously in 2010

Marco Island Police Department placed Officer John Derrig on administrative leave Monday, and we learned Derrig was previously fired from MIPD back in 2010.

MIPD would not respond when we asked what led to Derrig’s investigation, as it remains underway.

“There should be a thorough investigation into everybody,” Deborah Eby said. “There’s always two sides to every story.”

Eby has been a resident on Marco since 2011, a year after Derrig was fired for filing a false police report.

“It’s disappointing when people that you know you find out later they’ve done things; that they’ve let you down a little bit,” Eby said.

Derrig was able to get his job back after the 2010 investigation when he filed a grievance.

Eby said this is newly appointed Police Chief Tracy Frazzano’s time to instill trust in the community.

“I am looking forward to her making some changes and seeing things improve here,” Eby said. “The quality of life is great. If it gets better, that’s even better for all of us.”

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

