Man in car exposed himself to 12-year-old Lehigh Acres girl as she headed home from school

It’s a walk Nancy Hidalgo’s 12-year-old niece has made hundreds of times. “It’s short, but it’s still dangerous,” she said. From her bus stop, to home.

But Hidalgo said Monday afternoon, her niece was caught off guard by a man with his pants down.

“She said that a guy pulled over, well, stopped in the middle of the road, and rolled his window down and said, ‘Hey,'” said Hidalgo. “She said that she turned around to look and his pants were down and he was showing her his private part.”

The car the man was driving is described as a dark blue sedan.

The young girl ran home and Hidalgo called the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Just sick people, crazy people. They have no morals. To me that’s like taking someone’s innocence,” she said.

The bus stop encounter has some parents like Joubns Princinis on high alert. “It would kill me, definitely would tear me apart,” he said.

His oldest daughter is just two years younger than Hidalgo’s niece.

“Now I’m going to have to talk to them. I’m going to have to let them know what’s going on in the community,” said Princinis.

Hidalgo says she wants her community to be on the look out.

“Keep an eye out,” she said. “Not only for their kids, but for other people’s kids. If you see something suspicious, nothing hurts to ask the person or the child if everything’s okay, because you never know.”

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Briana Harvath

