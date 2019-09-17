Lee County spending nearly $500,000 on international ad campaign to attract vacationers

Today, Lee County will approve a big advertisement campaign to let visitors know our beaches are ready for fun in the sun after last year’s water crisis.

The county will send out the advertisements internationally to four different countries…Canada, Switzerland, Austria and Germany, in hopes to boost the tourism in the coming year.

WINK News spoke with a Southwest Florida realtor who moved to Fort Myers from Germany back in the 1980s. She told us that the news of the water crisis abroad had visitors changing their mind about making a visit to the states.

But now that things are back to normal, Germans are once again looking at buying vacation homes in Florida.

“That is the first step to moving to the area…they first have a vacation home. So they visit here a few years before they can realize that dream of moving here,” Realtor, Elaine Scherer said.

Scherer says in an average year she helps about 10 German families find vacation homes in Lee County.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore



