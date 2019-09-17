Lee County approves $14M contract for new emergency communication equipment

Lee County Commissioners voted and approved Tuesday a contract for a new system that will nearly triple the capacity for emergency communications.

Commissioners want to spend close to $14 million to upgrade their radio system infrastructure. Right now, the current system equips more than 8,000 first responders.

“I’ve never heard anybody complain about our system,” said Commissioner Frank Mann said, “…Motorola is to be commended for their past services.”

The upgrade will come be necessary during natural disasters. Hurricane Irma is a prime example, and is one of the reasons why there is a need for an upgrade.

Records showed more than 80,000 busy signals during the storm.

Estero resident Naomi Lambert says she feels that despite the cost it’ll be a big benefit, “There’s so many elderly people that live in fl and everything else and a lot of people do use 911 so hopefully it’ll be better response faster – which will be great.”

The county estimates about two years to get the new radios to first responders.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know