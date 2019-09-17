Information sought in 2018 shooting death of Karl George Lievense in Naples

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is still searching for information on the shooting death of Karl George Lievense on April 9, 2018.

Lievense, 82, was found dead inside his place of business, The Integrated Companies, 5129 Castello Drive, North Naples, shortly before 2:30 p.m.

SWFL Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward and the Florida Sheriffs Association has contributed an additional $5,000.

Anyone with information about this case you can report what you know anonymously. Contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a tip on our website at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com. All tipsters will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, we will pay you a cash reward.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know