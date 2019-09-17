Armed robbery suspect arrested after fleeing from deputies with child in the car

Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect in a convenience store robbery after a person who witnessed the theft reported seeing the getaway.

According to LCSO, around 1 p.m. on Monday the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a robbery at the Star Food Mart located at 1464 Lee Boulevard.

Reportedly, a masked man armed with a gun entered the store and demanded money.

An employee handed over money and the gunman fled from the store in a white Nissan Sentra.

A concerned citizen, having watched the theft happen contacted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and provided the tag number for the vehicle.

Despite the getaway car being a rental, deputies were able to find a local address. As deputies arrived at the residence, the suspect again fled in the vehicle.

A pursuit through a rural area ended with a successful P.I.T. maneuver (Pursuit Intervention Technique) and the arrest of Tony Tyrone Youngblood, Sr., 24.

Youngblood faces charged of Robbery with a Firearm, Fleeing and Eluding and Neglect of a Child, as Youngblood’s child was found unsecured in the back seat of the vehicle.

Youngblood made his first appearance in court on Tuesday morning and was granted a $100,000 bond. His next hearing is October 21.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

