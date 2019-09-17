City of Cape Coral wants your input on new parks

What does your vision of “park paradise” look like? Playgrounds, swings, nature trails?

With endless possibilities and several new parks coming to Cape Coral, now is the chance for you to weigh in.

Cultural Park is one of the future park sites where amenities will include walking paths and fitness stations, but before the City of Cape Coral moves forward, they want your input.

Cape Coral resident Ashton Tyer says she goes to the park almost every day with her kids, “There’s a lot of shade here so you can come even on hot days.”

And she says she’s looking forward to even more parks in the area.

“When we first moved here, part of the reason why we chose Cape Coral over the other areas was because of all the parks,” she added.

With all the new growth, the City wants your input on the design of seven future parks.

WINK News reached out to some residents for feedback, and everyone says the same thing – they would like to see more amenities in the parks.

Christina Harmon says she’s looking forward to more walking paths while Jo Anne Cassone says she wants to see more playgrounds and shaded areas.

“Shade on the playground would be awesome just because it does get so hot,” Tyer said.

Tyer also says she’s thinking about attending one of those three meetings. These parks are a part of the $60 million GO Bond project. The first of the three public input meetings will be held Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Oasis Middle School.

Meetings will be held for the new neighborhood parks as well as for the community parks.

The new neighborhood parks include:

Public input meetings for these parks are set for the following dates/times:

Sept. 17 — Oasis Middle School (cafeteria) — 6-8 p.m.

Sept. 18 — Diplomat Elementary (cafeteria) — 6-8 p.m.

Sept. 19 — Christa McAuliffe Elementary (cafeteria) — 6-8 p.m.

If you would like to provide input but cannot attend a meeting, you can complete a survey instead.

The community parks include:

Meetings for these parks are currently to be determined.

If you wish to provide input for these parks but cannot attend a meeting, please fill out the form at the bottom of this page.

Below is an interactive map of parks being upgraded or built as a part of the Parks GO Bond Projects.

For more information on the GO Bond Projects, click here.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Derrick Shaw

