Charlotte County’s long standing one percent sales tax in voters’ hands

An added 1 percent sales tax in Charlotte County is up for renewal soon. If you don’t vote to extend the referendum, it will expire next year.

Would you like to see a parking garage at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center?

Or maybe a new rec center and pool at Port Charlotte Beach Park? We could see those improvements, but it’s up to you to make it happen.

County leaders are hosting meetings to prove to you that the tax revenue goes a long way.

Gloria Cronin, who lives in Charlotte County, says, “I think it’s a good idea because it has helped Charlotte County get things it might not have been able to get.”

The voters of Charlotte have approved the optional penny sales tax since 1994, giving you more places to enjoy – like the new Punta Gorda library – and making your life easier with roadway improvements.

David Myers questions how the money is spent, “I think the improvements are very nice, but I’m not sure they were necessary.”

It’s set to expire next year if voters like Myers, check “no” on their ballots.

“I think we’re already taxed enough and this is one of those taxes that seems to be going on forever even when the original need has expired,” he said.

A 2018 poll by the University of Florida Research Center found 65 percent of people surveyed are generally in favor of extending the sales tax and believe it’s a small sacrifice.

“For one cent, I don’t think it’s going to hurt that many people and I think the benefits would be fantastic,” said Gloria Cronin, voter.

The county wants your feedback on those proposed projects, in the event the tax gets approved.

The next opportunity for public input is next Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m. at the Charlotte County administration building.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Derrick Shaw

