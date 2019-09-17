Car crashes through lobby at Trump Plaza in Westchester, New York (Credit: CBS News)
Car plows through lobby at Trump Plaza in New York

A car crashed through the lobby doors at Trump Plaza in Westchester County, New York, on Tuesday night. There was one person in the vehicle, and it was unclear if that person was injured. A person in the lobby sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

New Rochelle police said it appeared to be an accident.

CBS New York reporter Tony Aiello posted videos from the scene showing the damage and clean up. He tweeted “residents coming and going, returning home from dinner, walking their dogs.”

The Trump Plaza is a 40-story condo building in New Rochelle, located about 16 miles from New York City.

