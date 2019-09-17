Car plows through lobby at Trump Plaza in New York

A car crashed through the lobby doors at Trump Plaza in Westchester County, New York, on Tuesday night. There was one person in the vehicle, and it was unclear if that person was injured. A person in the lobby sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

New Rochelle police said it appeared to be an accident.

CBS New York reporter Tony Aiello posted videos from the scene showing the damage and clean up. He tweeted “residents coming and going, returning home from dinner, walking their dogs.”

Workers at Trump Plaza New Rochelle say after car plowed into lobby, make driver got out and took a seat on a sofa. Said nothing. Several injuries but none are life threatening. pic.twitter.com/kJz1FRy5ra — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019

Trump Plaza New Rochelle opened in 2007. 40 story luxury building developed by Cappelli Enterprises under licensing deal with Trump Organization. pic.twitter.com/hfgl1hfaU6 — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019

The Trump Plaza is a 40-story condo building in New Rochelle, located about 16 miles from New York City.

Author: CBS News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know