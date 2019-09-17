Bullet found in toilet at Ida Baker High School in Lee County

A bullet was found inside of a toilet at Ida Baker High School in Lee County Tuesday morning, according to the Lee County School District.

The assistant principal of the school, James Iandoli, says there is no reason to believe students are in any danger, since the bullet was from a weapon that cannot be concealed under clothing or in a book bag.

Iandoli said the school immediately notified their School Resource Officer and the incident is being investigated.

The Lee County School District confirmed that parents have been notified and there is no active threat to the school.

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know