Tuscaloosa police officer shot and killed, suspect in custody

WBMA in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, reports a Tuscaloosa police officer was shot and killed Monday.

WBMA Reporter Elizabeth Lane confirmed on Twitter, Officer Dornell Cousette died from gunshot injuries inflicted while he was on duty in the Tuscaloosa West End.

BREAKING: Officer Dornell Cousette, 40, has passed away. Cousette is a father of two daughters and engaged to be married. He is a veteran of the @TuscaloosaPD, per @WaltMaddox — Elizabeth Lane (@elizabethlanetv) September 17, 2019

According to WBMA, Police responded to the home where a wanted suspect resided. Officer Cousette approached the suspect on the front porch, who fled, and a chase ensued.

Cousette and the suspect exchanged gunfire, and both were shot. Cousette died from his injuries, and the suspect was taken into custody.

WMBA says this is the fourth Alabama police officer killed in the line of duty in 2019.

