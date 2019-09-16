Library director’s accused killer found unfit for trial in Lee County

The 20th Judicial Circuit Court for Lee County confirms accused killer Adam Soules has been found to be incompetent to stand trial Monday after he was arrested in January for the murder of Dr. Leroy Hommerding, the director of Fort Myers Beach Public Library.

The court says Soules will be taken to a treatment center. This decision comes after Soules was given a behavioral examination.

MORE: Behavioral examinations will be used to decide if Adam Soules can stand trial

On Friday, medical experts testified and said Soules is delusional and has an odd fascination with Jesus Christ.

Another competency hearing is scheduled for Soules in February 2020.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know