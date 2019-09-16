LEE COUNTY
Library director’s accused killer found unfit for trial in Lee County
The 20th Judicial Circuit Court for Lee County confirms accused killer Adam Soules has been found to be incompetent to stand trial Monday after he was arrested in January for the murder of Dr. Leroy Hommerding, the director of Fort Myers Beach Public Library.
The court says Soules will be taken to a treatment center. This decision comes after Soules was given a behavioral examination.
MORE: Behavioral examinations will be used to decide if Adam Soules can stand trial
On Friday, medical experts testified and said Soules is delusional and has an odd fascination with Jesus Christ.
Another competency hearing is scheduled for Soules in February 2020.
RELATED ARTICLES:
- FMB library director murder suspect confesses to separate stabbing
- Community mourns the death of a slain library director
- Suspect in Fort Myers Beach library killing faces first-degree murder charge
- Murder of a library director leaves his friends, police searching for answers
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.