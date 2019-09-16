Humberto moves away from Florida, forecast to approach Bermuda midweek

The WINK News Weather Authority continues tracking the latest updates on formation in the tropics, as Humberto strengthened into a hurricane Sunday night.

As of 11 a.m., the center of Hurricane Humberto was located near 29.7° N, 77.3° W. Humberto is moving toward the northeast at 5 mph and is expected to turn more eastward with a gradual increase in forward speed over the next few days. Humberto will likely strengthen more (forecast right now to become a Category 2) with a stronger hurricane not out of the question.

There are currently no watches and warnings in effect, but Bermuda needs to monitor the progress of Hurricane Humberto very closely.

There are two more areas to watch in the tropics over the next few days.

First, a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico currently has a 10% chance of development. Forecast models indicate a higher percentage than that, but regardless, heavy (much needed) rain is expected in portions of Texas later this week.

Second, an area of low pressure in the central Atlantic Ocean is becoming more organized and better defined. It’ll likely become our next named storm and is projected to reach just north of the Leeward Islands by this weekend. The National Hurricane Center has increased the 5-day chance of development to 90%.

