Former Estero HS teacher gets 8 years for child porn charges

A former Estero High School teacher has learned how long he will spend time behind bars for child pornography charges.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced former teacher Warren Alan Baxter, 54, of Cape Coral was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for possession of child pornography Monday.

“Baxter committed a serious crime and will do serious time,” said Don Woelke, a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy with the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force in Fort Myers. “Too often, they think looking at pictures on their computer or phone is a harmless crime, but that could not be further from the truth.

Baxter was previously found to be in possession of thousands of images and videos of underage girls engaged in sex acts. The judge said the most concerning thing about Baxter’s case was not possession of child porn but rather Baxter’s contact with a student.

The court did acknowledge Baxter’s cooperation with proceedings. He pled guilty to his charges in June.

Baxter was a band instructor at Estero High School until July 2018 when a grand jury indicted him for his crimes.

Baxter will be required to participate in treatment when released, register as sex offender in any state he lives in, and can have no contact with anyone under 18 years old without written permission from his probation officer.

“There are task forces in all of the FBI offices around the country,” Woelke said. “And each one is dedicated to finding and arresting those involved in child pornography.”

Writer: WINK News

