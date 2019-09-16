Counting down to Roar Offshore in Fort Myers Beach

Roar Offshore is expected to bring in millions of dollars and thousands of people to Fort Myers Beach. If you hope to go, make plans now. There is a wide range of cost options.

“Oh, I’m excited,” said Janet Roustaio, who lives in Fort Myers Beach. “It’ll be great to come to the beach to watch all the boats racing by.”

“It’s different than a football or baseball game, you know,” said Libby Guldenbecker, who also lives in Fort Myers Beach. “It’s one shot and we can all picture ourselves on the boat, so that’s what makes it special for us.”

If you are planning to come along for the festivities between Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, you can reserve a spot at a restaurant along the sand.

Shucker’s, a race sponsor, is offering VIP tables with a prime view for four to eight people, which varies from $100 to $150 per person. Over at the Lani Kai Island Resort, tables are going for $75 to $100 per person. The deal includes food, drinks and air conditioning.

However, these options are selling fast. Melissa Schneider, the marketing director for Lani Kai Island Resort, said the beachfront business quickly booked up when people found out about the event.

If the prices for those two establishments are out of your price range, Roar Offshore organizers told WINK News that everyone is welcome to bring chairs and coolers to the beach as long as there is no alcohol.

You can purchase food and drinks for around $15 per person, but expect long lines. Parking is free and the shuttle will take you to the beach for 75 cents per ride or $2 for an all-day pass.

The event will also be streamed on social media. By accessing the Roar Offshore Facebook page, viewing is free.

A previous concern was about the event having all permits to run the function effectively. The town manager, Roger Hernstadt, told us all the paperwork is in and he expects Fort Myers Beach to issue the necessary permits at its next meeting.

There will also be around 30 patrol boats from agencies such as Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard that will keep people safely away from the power boat map.

As for Guldenbecker, she plans to get there early.

“We make sure we have a spot,” Guldenbecker said, “so we’ll just come to the beach and hang out.”

