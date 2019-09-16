I-75 southbound reopened near Alico Road following 18-wheeler crash

Early Monday morning an 18-wheel truck went up in flames after a crash on I-75 in Estero, just North of Alico Road.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 18-wheeler was heading south on I-75 approaching the overpass of Alico Road when it struck a truck that was disabled on the side of the interstate.

Following the collision, the 18-wheeler caught on fire and went up in flames.

No injuries were reported, and the semi-truck driver was issued a ticket for Careless Driving.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

