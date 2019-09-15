Fort Myers nonprofit overcomes tariffs, will start new tree planting project

The nonprofit organization, One Tree, is making sure there is green space for everyone. But it had to overcome some hurdles along the way.

WINK News told you about the One Tree organization. It was walloped from the tariffs that the United States placed on some goods from China.

It has One Tree totes that are custom made, dual lined and manufactured in China. The tariffs threatened Will Revehl’s foundation, along with his campaign to build awareness and fund tree plantings.

“The travesty is like, we’re such a small organization, we’re asking a small pool of people to help with these tariffs,” Revehl said. “Tariffs don’t plant trees. What happens now when we ask for another donation? That means we won’t be able to plant as many trees as we would like.”

That small pool of people was able to foot the bill and the totes are here. One Tree plans to distribute the totes to those donors and also begin its new project. That six-acre project will take place behind the Temple Beth-El in south Fort Myers.

In a few hours, One Tree will begin the project. It plans to plant hundreds of native trees and shrubs in an effort to restore areas in the preserve that have been significantly degraded. It will also have totes available for purchase. Every tote plants a tree.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Michael Mora

