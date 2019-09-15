SOUTH FORT MYERS

Nonprofit breaks ground on Temple Beth El preserve in south Fort Myers

Published: September 15, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
Updated: September 16, 2019 11:04 AM EDT

An environmental nonprofit’s mission took the brunt of American tariffs placed on Chinese exports last month. The organization’s goal to plant as many trees as possible also involves a tote bag initiative with bags that are produced in China. But the nonprofit didn’t let increased prices uproot its mission, as it broke ground on a new preserve this weekend.

OneTree.org was able to fulfill its “Totes for the Trees” initiative with community support, giving out tote bags to donors at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new six-acre preserve and garden behind Temple Beth-El in south Fort Myers Sunday.

“The travesty is … we’re such a small organization,” OneTree.org founder Will Revehel said. “We’re asking a small pool of people to help with these tariffs. Tariffs don’t plant trees.”

Still, with the temple project, the goal is to establish a temple preserve and memorial garden. The land also stands as one of the last remaining tropical hammocks between Summerlin Road and Hendry Creek.

The nonprofit promises every $12 tote bag bought by a donor will help plant a tree.

